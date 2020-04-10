Savonia Rocquil Adams
Savonia Rocquil Adams

Savonia Rocquil Adams

Savonia Rocquil Adams

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Savonia Rocquil Adams, 46, of 4331 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the VA Hospital, Columbia.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Belinda Adams, at 803-531-4724, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

