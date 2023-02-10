WILLISTON -- Savion J. Williams, 20, of 281 Walsh St., died Jan. 31, 2023.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Feb. 11, 2023, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Blackville.

Burial will be in Springtown Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday at the funeral home in Blackville.

Friends may visit 86 Rome Ave., Denmark, to extend condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

