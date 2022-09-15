Sasha D. Young-Randolph -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Sasha D. Young-Randolph, 33, of 1914 Gramling Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

She died Sept. 10 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. A private Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her grandmother, Eartha Coulter, 1268 Luckyleaf Road, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.