Mrs. Addie Sarah Jane West-Miller was born on March 12, 1932, in Branchville, SC, to the late Mr. Peter West and Elsie Brown-West. She was called to rest on Sunday morning, July 16, 2023, at MUSC-Orangeburg Medical Center in Orangeburg, SC, after an extended illness.

We, the family of our beloved Mrs. Sarah West-Miller, are most grateful for the gift of friends like you, who have been so kind and thoughtful during these hours of sorrow. Your prayers, visits, calls, flowers, and every act of kindness, have given us strength and inspiration for the facing of this hour. May God forever bless each of you.