Sarah W. McPherson -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. --Graveside services for Sarah W. McPherson will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Grace & Faith Community Cemetery at 435 Chickadee Road in Ft. Motte.

There will be no public viewing.

Please be advised that social distancing will be implemented. No more than 50 people are allowed at graveside.

Family and friends may call the residence of 435 Ft. Motte Road or Carson's Funeral Home.

