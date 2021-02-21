Sarah Symmes Boulware -- Winnsboro

WINNSBORO -- Sarah Trezevant Symmes Boulware, beloved wife of Louis, adored mother of Meg, Barbara and Betsy, and a cherished friend to many, died at her home on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. She was 102 years young.

Sarah was born on July 31, 1918, to Dr. Thomas Henry and Margaret Wienges Symmes. She grew up in St. Matthews. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Winthrop College for two years and graduated from the University of Georgia in Athens in 1939. She moved to Winnsboro, where she taught biology and physical education at Mt. Zion High School. She also coached the ladies' basketball team and one of her great joys was taking the team to the state championship. It was in Winnsboro where she met Louis Melvin Boulware, whom she married on June 20, 1942, and shared a loving marriage with for 67 years. They raised three daughters, Margaret Anne, Barbara Jean and Elizabeth Seymour.