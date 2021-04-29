Sarah Shuler -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Sarah Shuler, 85, of 62 Golden Rod Lane, Elloree, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at United House of Praise Church, 3415 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Helen Zeigler is officiating.

Mrs. Shuler passed away on Tuesday, April 27, at her residence.

Public viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Simmons Funeral Home, 8779 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting no visitation at the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her granddaughter, Ladonna Randolph, at 803-410-2133; 803-826-6174 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.