Sarah Shuler -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Mrs. Sarah Shuler, 85, of 62 Golden Rod Lane, Elloree, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting no visitation at the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her granddaughter, Ladonna Randolph, at 803-410-2133; 803-826-6174; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

