Sarah “Mrs. Saphire” Ann Chavis -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Sarah “Mrs. Saphire” Ann Chavis, 77, of Bamberg, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Springtown Baptist Church, 3865 Underpass Road, Bamberg. The Rev. Charles Lukus will be officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Austin Cooler, Tony “T” Garrick, Ron Gentry, Kenny Sanders, Tony Still, Cody Fralix, and Jeramy Fralix.

Mrs. Chavis was born on Oct. 31, 1944, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late Sonny Myers and the late Mamie Lou Chavis Myers. She was a seamstress with Amblers Industries for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Chavis.

Survivors include her children, Pamela Steel of Barnwell, Betty J. Hendricks Rayford of North Carolina, Harvey M. Thomas Jr. of West Columbia, Barbara June Zelaya of Salisbury, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Todd of Bowman; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the residence or at Thompson Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.