Sarah McPherson -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Sarah McPherson, 71, of 2661 Decatur Ave., Apt. 3A, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers, New York.
Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.
Family and friends may call the residence of Janie Stribbling at 435 Ft. Motte Road, Fort Motte, or Carson's Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Sarah McPherson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
