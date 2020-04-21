Sarah McPherson -- Bronx, N.Y.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRONX, N.Y. -- Sarah McPherson, 71, of 2661 Decatur Ave., Apt. 3A, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers, New York.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence of Janie Stribbling at 435 Ft. Motte Road, Fort Motte, or Carson's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah McPherson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.