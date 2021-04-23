Sarah Marie Bradley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Sarah Marie Bradley, 73, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. Pastor Shirley Abraham is officiating.

Mrs. Bradley passed away on Wednesday, April 21, at her residence.

Public viewing will be from 1 to 5:30 p.m., Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg; and 6 to 7 p.m., Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 935 Calhoun St., Rowesville, SC; Friday, April 23, 2021.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.