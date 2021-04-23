Sarah Marie Bradley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Sarah Marie Bradley, 73, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. Pastor Shirley Abraham is officiating.
Mrs. Bradley passed away on Wednesday, April 21, at her residence.
Public viewing will be from 1 to 5:30 p.m., Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg; and 6 to 7 p.m., Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 935 Calhoun St., Rowesville, SC; Friday, April 23, 2021.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.