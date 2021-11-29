Sarah L. Brabham -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Sarah L. Brabham, 73, of 4856 Macedonia Road, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the residence of her daughter in Lexington.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, Olar.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Private viewing for the family only at the funeral home.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all servivces.