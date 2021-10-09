 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarah L. Bey -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Sarah L. Bey -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Sarah L. Bey, 89, of 2332 Mall Terrace Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg, with entombment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor James L. Rowson Jr. is officiating.

Ms. Bey passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

Friends may visit the family at 2332 Mall Terrace Court, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News