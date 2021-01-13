Sarah Guess Bull Perrow -- Cameron

Sara was born Sept. 23, 1933, a daughter of the late Norman Hutto Bull and Louise Guess Bull. She was a graduate of Cameron High School and attended Converse College, later transferring to and graduating from the University of South Carolina in 1955. She was a loving wife and mother -- her grandchildren lovingly called her Tata. Sara was a very active member of Cameron Southern Methodist Church, where she faithfully played the organ for over 40 years. She was a very active member of the Prince of Orange Daughters of the American Revolution where she served as regent and served as president of Camellia Garden Club and other offices in both over the years. Sara was also a member of several bridge clubs, Coterie Club, Orangeburg Dance Club, Cameron Community Club and Sewing Club. Sara lived her life on the go -- she loved to travel, to visit with her friends and to be wherever the fun was. She could always make a person smile. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her sausage rice and lemon meringue pie.