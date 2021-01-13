Sarah Guess Bull Perrow
CAMERON -- Sarah Guess Bull Perrow, 87, of Cameron, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late George Turner Perrow.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15,, in the St. Matthews Lutheran Church cemetery, Old Number Six Highway, with the Rev. David Battle officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Bryant, Preston Bryant, Tripp Perrow, Teague Perrow, Drake Perrow, Moss Perrow Jr. and Dr. Norman Clinkscales. Honorary pallbearers will be Sara's first cousins, Haynie Bull and Delmar Rivers.
Visitation will follow the service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Sara was born Sept. 23, 1933, a daughter of the late Norman Hutto Bull and Louise Guess Bull. She was a graduate of Cameron High School and attended Converse College, later transferring to and graduating from the University of South Carolina in 1955. She was a loving wife and mother -- her grandchildren lovingly called her Tata. Sara was a very active member of Cameron Southern Methodist Church, where she faithfully played the organ for over 40 years. She was a very active member of the Prince of Orange Daughters of the American Revolution where she served as regent and served as president of Camellia Garden Club and other offices in both over the years. Sara was also a member of several bridge clubs, Coterie Club, Orangeburg Dance Club, Cameron Community Club and Sewing Club. Sara lived her life on the go -- she loved to travel, to visit with her friends and to be wherever the fun was. She could always make a person smile. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her sausage rice and lemon meringue pie.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, and her sister, Maude Louise Bull Clinkscales of Bamberg.
Survivors include a son, George Turner Perrow Jr. of Georgetown; a daughter, Louise Bull Perrow Bryant (James) of Cameron; grandchildren, Tori Stoker (Ross), Tripp, Tucker and Teague Perrow, Jimmy, Sarah Louise, Preston, and Amelia Bryant; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Cameron Southern Methodist Church, P.O. Box 616, Cameron, SC 29030; or to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
