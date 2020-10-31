Sarah Francell Bair -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Sarah Francell Bair, 81, of Reevesville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home after a brief illness.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Thompson Cemetery in Dorange. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at Thompson Cemetery prior to the funeral service.
Francell was born on Jan. 29. 1939, in Reevesville, the daughter of the late Daniel Lewis and Cora Ann Dukes Patrick. She was predeceased by her husband, E.A. Odom; second husband, M.B. Driggers; and brothers, Daniel L. Patrick and Joseph Richard Patrick.
Surviving are her husband, Chesley D. Bair of Reevesville; two sons, Lyn (Sue) Odom of Chapin and Michael (Crystal) Odom of Reevesville; four grandchildren, Michael Odom Jr., Whitney Odom, Sloane Odom and Rip Odom; and a sister, Bessie Rae McAlhaney of Reevesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.