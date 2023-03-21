FORT MOTTE -- Sarah Erline Wiles, age 95, noted for her magnificent flower garden, passed away at her home in Fort Motte, South Carolina, on March 16, 2023. She was the daughter of the late David Thomas Black and the late Deborah Robinson Black. She was married for 64 years to the late Julian D. (Pally) Wiles Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. Matthews Parish Church, 1164 Fort Motte Rd, Fort Motte, SC 29135. Family and friends are invited to join the family for a gathering in "Mrs. Erline's Garden" following the service.

As a teen during World World II, Erline spent the summer between her junior and senior high school years typing coded shipping documents at the Naval Base in Charleston. Following her graduation as an Honor Graduate from Barnwell High School in 1945, she worked for the South Carolina Tax Commission in Columbia, where she met Julian D. "Pally" Wiles Sr. They married in 1949 and made their home in Fort Motte, SC. Together they created Wiles Farm, a successful cotton and row crop farm. Serving as the farm bookkeeper, she managed the farm's accounts well into her nineties. With her husband, Pally, Wiles Farm embraced and implemented many innovative farming methods, including the introduction of one of the first irrigation pivots to Calhoun County. After 47 years, they both retired from farming in 1996.

She was an active member of Saint Matthews Parish Church for 74 years. She taught Sunday school and pre-school at the church and later served as the church organist for more than 12 years. She co-founded the church's Episcopal Young Churchmen youth group, and her chocolate roll was legendary at church dinners for decades. She loved hosting community parties and sing-alongs at her pond house, often playing the piano herself.

Her greatest love though was gardening. A lifetime member of the Saint Matthews Garden Club and an active supporter in the creation of the Fort Motte Garden Club, she enjoyed participating in both clubs for many years. She spent most of her days working in her beautiful and ever-expanding flower garden, which grew in grandeur with each growing season. "When I get my hoe and rake and go out into the yard," she would say, I'm a different person". She continued her work in her garden, rake and hoe in hand, up until her ninety-fifth birthday.

She is survived by her sister, Gatsie Ann Pauling; her son and daughter-in-law, Julian D. Wiles Jr. and Jenny Hane; beloved grandchildren, Marianna Hane Wiles and Nicholas Hane Wiles, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to The Fort Motte Garden Club, c/o Mrs. Joyce Grabowski, 1849 Colonel Thompson Hwy, St. Matthews, SC 29135 or St. Matthews Parish Church, PO Box 447, St Matthews, SC 29135.

