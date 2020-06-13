Sarah Ellen Jones Jefferson -- Orangeburg
Sarah Ellen Jones Jefferson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Sarah Ellen Jones Jefferson, 82, of 136 Jefferson Lane, Orangeburg, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Providence Heath Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

