Sarah Dixon McClain -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Sarah Dixon McClain, 89, formerly of Rowesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Garden of Prayer Cemetery, 2890 Russell St., Orangeburg.
Mrs. McClain passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, in Philadelphia.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m, Friday, Oct. 16.
The family will receive friends at the residence of her niece, Mrs. Miracle Tucker Gressette, 1420 Legrand Smoak St., Cordova, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfunreralhome.com.
