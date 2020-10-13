Sarah Dixon McClain -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Mrs. Sarah Dixon McClain, 89, formerly of Rowesville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family will receive friends at the residence of her niece, Mrs. Miracle Tucker Gressett, 1420 Legrand Smoak St., Cordova, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.