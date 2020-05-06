Sarah Conner -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Sarah Conner -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sarah Conner

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Sarah Conner, 79, of 825 Mulberry St., Orangeburg.

Mrs. Conner passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Pruitt Health, Bamberg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her son, Barry Conner, at 803-837-7333, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Conner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News