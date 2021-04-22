 Skip to main content
Sarah Bradley -- Orangeburg
Sarah Bradley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Sarah Bradley, 73, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may contact Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

