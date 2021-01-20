 Skip to main content
Sarah Bonnette -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Sarah Bonnette, 68, of 160 Silverberry Lane, St. Matthews, passed away on Sunday at Lexington Medical Center.

Funeral plans will be announced at a later date.

The family asks that all visiting the residence to please practice precautions such as masks and social distancing.

Services areentrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

