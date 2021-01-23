 Skip to main content
Sarah Bonnette -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Sarah Bonnette will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church, St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home.

All COVID 19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at both the funeral home during viewing and during the graveside services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

