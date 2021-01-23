Sarah Bonnette -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Sarah Bonnette will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church, St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home.

All COVID 19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at both the funeral home during viewing and during the graveside services.