Sarah Ary Curry -- Myrtle Beach
Sarah Ary Curry

Sarah Ary Curry

MYRTLE BEACH -- Sarah Ary Curry, 94, of Myrtle Beach, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, after an extended illness.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Curry was born on May 24, 1927, in Denton, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Daniel J. Ary and the late Nora V. Isabell Ary. Mrs. Sarah was retired from SCDOT. She was predeceased by her husband, Willis T. Curry (who was retired from the S.C. Highway Patrol), a son, Daniel T. Curry, a brother and two sisters.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary Lynn Curry of Myrtle Beach, Carol Curry Justice of Forest City, North Carolina; brother, Delbert Ary of Farmington, New Mexico; a grandson and a great-grandson.

Memorials may be made to Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle at 3440 North Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

