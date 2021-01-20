 Skip to main content
Sara Stokes -- Branchville
Sara Stokes -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Sara Stokes, 57, of 990 Glover St., Branchville, died Jan. 14, 2021, at Blackville Health Care and Rehab, Blackville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1707 Reeves Branch Road.

