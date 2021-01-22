Sara Stokes -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Graveside services fo Sara Stokes, 57, a former resident of Blackville Health Care and Rehab, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Emanuel AME Cemtery, 1897 Hudson Road, Cope.
Ms. Stokes died Thursday, Jan. 14, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, jan. 22, at Owens Funeral Home.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines and procedures governed by the CDC.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Owens Funeral Home, 1707 Reeves Branch Road, Branchville.
