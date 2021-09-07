Sara Louise Thomas Turner -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Sara Louise Thomas Turner, 81, of Orangeburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg. The family will receive friends following services in the Presbyterian Center. Friends are also welcome to drop by Mrs. Turner's house during the next few days. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Sara was born March 19, 1940, in Williamsburg County. She was the daughter of the late Walter Carroll Thomas and Ruth Gray Thomas. She graduated from Lake City High School in 1958. She met the love of her life Jimmie Turner in Lake City and they lived there until they moved to Orangeburg in 1975. They were married for 51 years before his passing. She attended First Presbyterian Church where she belonged to the John Knox Sunday School class. Sara retired from Orangeburg County Registration and Elections in 2000. After retirement, she and Jimmie were able to spend many years keeping their four grandsons and spending all their free time at Surfside Beach.