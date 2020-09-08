Sara Kate Felder Rush -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Sara Kate Felder Rush, 68, of Elloree, died Thursday, Sept. 3. 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. graveside Saturday, Sept. 12, in Santee Baptist Cemetery, Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Todd Horton officiating.
She was born July 8, 1952, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Mellichamp and Hazel Riley Felder. Mrs. Rush was a retired dental assistant and a meber of First Baptist Church of Elloree.
Mrs. Rush is survived by her husband, Calvin Gilbert “Gil” Rush of Elloree; two sons, Travis Denver Rush (Jenny) of St. Matthews and Thomas Russell “Rusty” Rush of Elloree; a daughter, Sara Kathryn “Ryn” Brown (Will Ard) of Elloree; a brother, Mell Felder of Ohio; and four grandchildren, Riley, Landon and Bryce Brown and Lila Ard.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.