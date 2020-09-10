Sara Kate Felder Rush -- Elloree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- Sara Kate Felder Rush, 68, of Elloree, died Thursday, Sept. 3. 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. graveside Saturday, Sept. 12, in Santee Baptist Cemetery, Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Todd Horton officiating.

She was born July 8, 1952, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Mellichamp and Hazel Riley Felder. Mrs. Rush was a retired dental assistant and a member of First Baptist Church of Elloree.

Mrs. Rush is survived by her husband, Calvin Gilbert “Gil” Rush of Elloree; two sons, Travis Denver Rush (Jenny) of St. Matthews and Thomas Russell “Rusty” Rush of Elloree; a daughter, Sara Kathryn “Ryn” Brown (Will Ard) of Elloree; a brother, Mell Felder of Ohio; and four grandchildren, Riley, Landon and Bryce Brown and Lila Ard.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family