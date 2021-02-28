Sara Jean McCormick -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Sara Jean McCormick, 73, of Bowman, entered her eternal resting place on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 1, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
The Rev. Samuel Leonard will be officiating.
We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.
A private burial will be held.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, March 1, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. McCormick was born on March 6, 1947, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Jesse “Doc” Judy Jr. and the late Lillie Elizabeth Hall. Mrs. McCormick was predeceased by a brother, Marvin Judy. She was a loving mother and grandmother. At times she could be a little sassy, but we loved her more for it.
Survivors include her son, Harry (Marie) McCormick Jr. of Bowman; daughter, Melissa (Dwayne) Chavis of Orangeburg; two grandchildren, Chris (Jennifer) Westbury of Branchville, Ashley (Andrew) Kestler of Cope; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gail Driggers of St. Matthews, Elizabeth Capps of Hendersonville, North Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call or come by the residence, 1033 Country Road, Bowman.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2610 Ninety Six Road , Neeses, SC 29107, or to First Baptist Church in Bowman, 6605 Charleston Highway, Bowman, SC 29018.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
