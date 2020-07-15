Sara Ann Boulware Fogle
ELLOREE -- Sara Ann Boulware Fogle, 78, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.
Mrs. Fogle was born Nov. 30, 1941, in Columbia. She was the daughter of the late Charlie M. Boulware and the late Carrie Banks Boulware. She was the widow of James Valley Fogle.
Mrs. Fogle was a retired state employee with the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Elloree, where she served in many capacities, Red Hat Ladies, Pythian Ladies, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Order of the Eastern Star and Elloree Garden Club.
The funeral will be graveside at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, in the Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery, Vernell Road, Elloree, conducted by the Rev. Mitch Evans. Due to circumstances concerning COVID-19, the family will be observing social distancing protocol.
She is survived by three daughters, Eugenia L. “Genie” Fogle of Lexington, Wendy F. Woods (Jimmy) of Lexington, and Clisha F. Weathers (Jeff) of Moncks Corner; two sisters, Mary B. Wells of Columbia and Carolyn B. Sanders (Jimmy) of Seneca; a brother, Mack Boulware (Becky) of Salisbury, North Carolina; and five grandchildren, Tyler G. Woods, Ramsey Ann Woods, Jackson L. Weathers, Hampton J. Weathers and Davis B. Weathers. She was predeceased by a brother, Charles Thomas “Tom” Boulware.
The family suggests memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church of Elloree, P.O. Box 487, Elloree, SC 29047; or to Elloree Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 54, Elloree, SC 29047.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.
