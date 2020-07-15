× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sara Ann Boulware Fogle

ELLOREE -- Sara Ann Boulware Fogle, 78, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Mrs. Fogle was born Nov. 30, 1941, in Columbia. She was the daughter of the late Charlie M. Boulware and the late Carrie Banks Boulware. She was the widow of James Valley Fogle.

Mrs. Fogle was a retired state employee with the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Elloree, where she served in many capacities, Red Hat Ladies, Pythian Ladies, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Order of the Eastern Star and Elloree Garden Club.

The funeral will be graveside at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, in the Trinity Lutheran Church cemetery, Vernell Road, Elloree, conducted by the Rev. Mitch Evans. Due to circumstances concerning COVID-19, the family will be observing social distancing protocol.