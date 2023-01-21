Saquan Powell -- Sanee

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Saquan Powell, 25, of 110 Elephant Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Lake Marion High School and Technology Center, 3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee, with interment to follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Santee.

Mr. Powell passed away Sunday, Jan. 15.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. Family and friends may visit 110 Elephant Road, Santee, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

