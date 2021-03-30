 Skip to main content
Sanjonas Matthew Rumph -- Greenville
GREENVILLE -- Mr. Sanjonas Matthew Rumph, 37, of 157 Montague Road, passed away March 22, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, in the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church cemetery, Bamberg.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the residence of his father, Mack Arthur Rumph, 45 Houser St., Bamberg.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

