SUMMERVILLE - Funeral service for Ariyanna Crosby, 6, and Saniya Stevens, 3, of Summerville, SC, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, SC, with the Rev. Rose Britt officiating. Burial will be held in Shady Grove UM Church Cemetery in St. George, SC.