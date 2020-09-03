 Skip to main content
Sandy Graham -- Orangeburg
Sandy Graham -- Orangeburg

Sandy Graham

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Sandy Graham, 50, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Graham died Monday, Aug. 31, at MUSC following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

