Sandra Smoak Smith -- King George, Va.

KING GEORGE, Va. — Sandra Smoak Fleming Smith, age 74, passed away after a long battle with scleroderma and lymphoma on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at home while surrounded by family.

Sandra was born and raised in Cordova, where as an adult she built a home, raised her family, and stayed involved in the community.

While in Cordova, she was an active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and worked for her alma mater, Edisto High School, while her kids were in school. Later she worked for American Yard Products. Sandra moved to King George in 1998 to be near family and her first-born grandchild.

For the last 25 years, she made a life surrounded by family and friends. She had a special bond with her “YaYa Sisters,” Cindy Fields, Eunice Key and Barbara Wisdom; and truly enjoyed the dinners, beach trips and many other outings together with them and with their husbands.

Sandra retired from BAE, and was a member of Round Hill Baptist Church.

Sandra is survived by her husband, William T. Smith III; six children, Shellie Clift (Bill), Allison King (Paul), Brooke Yarbrough (John), Dustan Fleming (Julie), Edward Smith (Mirian) and Kathryne Matthews (Byron Joseph); 11 grandchildren, Joshua King (Katrina), Justin King (Ari), Will Clift, Sequoia Smith, David Clift (Maddy), Noah Faulk, Jamison King, Jackson Yarbrough, Ava Fleming, Braden Yarbrough, and Bella Smith; her first great-grandchild, Baby Girl Clift (expected in April); her brother, Larry Smoak; two brothers-in-law, Albert Smith (Karen) and Johnny Kennerly (Cathy); four sisters-in-law, Vernette Johnson (Charles), Betty Stobie (Bob), Sandra Pickett and Linda Smith; many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family; and many more “adopted children and grandchildren” through the years who were all loved as if they were her own.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Randolph P Smoak; her parents-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald A Tillery and Mr. and Mrs. William T. Smith Jr.; her first husband, David A. Fleming; her sister, Janice Kennerly; her sister-in-law, Elaine Smoak; her brother-in-law, Gerald Pickett; and many other beloved family members.

Visitation will be at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Services will be at Round Hill Baptist Church, 16519 Round Hill Road, King George, VA, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Round Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Round Hill Baptist Church, 16519 Round Hill Road, King George, VA 22485; Scleroderma Research Foundation sup-port.srfcure.org; or Lymphoma Research Foundation lymphoma.org.