Sandra "Sank" Felkel Mack -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Sandra "Sank" Felkel Mack, 84, of Orangeburg, eased gently and peacefully into Heaven on Aug. 18, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p,m,, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Self officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call at the residence.

Sandra was the cherished daughter of the late Leo Madison Felkel and the late Frances Kemmerlin Felkel born in Orangeburg. She was a graduate of Cameron High School and Palmer Business College. Sandra was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a member of The Fidalis Sunday School Class in Cordova. She retired as a secretary from Wade Hampton Academy/Orangeburg Prep after 20 years. Upon retirement, Sandra enjoyed being a homemaker and a good neighbor to those around her.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, "Smitty" Mack; one son, Kevin Mack of Orangeburg; sisters, Bonnie Brown (Larry) of Sumter and DeeDee Biebighauser (Johnny) of Elloree; niece, Angie Watt of Sumter; nephews, Travis Brown (Carmen) of Sumter and Madison Biebighauser of Cameron; great-nephews, Hunter Watt of Charleston and Jacob Watt of Sumter; great nieces, Keirsten Walker of Columbia and Katie W. Dalhouse (Malcolm) of Jacksonville, Florida; aunt, Jeanette F. Fogle of Elloree; and a number of cousins. She was predeceased by her nephew, John Allen Watt III.

Sandra's battle with melanoma began on January 11, 2017. Her faith, strength, and grace through these years were an inspiration to all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, New Vision, P.O. Box 121, Cordova, SC 29039 or one's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868