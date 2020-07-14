Sandra ‘Sandi’ Catherine Graziano Machler -- Douglasville, Ga.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- Mrs. Sandra “Sandi” Catherine Graziano Machler, age 74, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was born in Springfield, Massachussetts, the daughter of the late Michael Graziano and the late Isabell Maraj Graziano. She worked as a licensed practical nurse. Sandi loved shopping, traveling and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Machler was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Pelletier.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Albert Machler of Douglasville; her daughters and son-in-law, Kelly Taylor of Brookhaven, Georgia, and Kim and Doug Murdaugh of Villa Rica, Georgia; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark Machler and Kim Fowler of Cumming, Georgia; her sister-in-law, Arlene Pelletier of New Hampshire; her brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Florence Pelletier of Westfield, Massachussetts; four grandchildren, Gracie Taylor, Sydney Murdaugh, Hunter Murdaugh and Karsyn Machler; and several nieces and nephews.

According to Mrs. Machler's wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial prayer service may be announced at a later date.