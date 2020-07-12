Sandra Randolph -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Sandra Randolph -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEURG -- Ms. Sandra Randolph, 60, of 1261 Ashley St., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Jessie Stroman, at 803-937-5765, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Randolph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News