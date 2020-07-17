Sandra Randolph -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Ms. Sandra Randolph, 60, of 1261 Ashley St., Orangeburg.
Sandra Stroman Randolph was born Jan. 19, 1960, to the late Wesley Stroman and Jessie Mae Felder Stroman of Orangeburg. She was called to eternal rest on July 11, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
At an early age, she attended Refuge Church of Christ. She later joined St. Paul Baptist Church. Sandra was educated in the Orangeburg County public school system. She was a graduate of Claflin University. She was employed by the Regional Medical Center for 32 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Stroman; and two brothers, Samuel and John Wesley Stroman.
Left to cherish her wonderful memories are her loving daughter, Mckenzie Randolph of the home; devoted mother, Jessie Mae Stroman of the home; sister, Alice Faye (Clarence Jr.) Simpson of Orangeburg; brothers, Vernon Stroman of Orangeburg and Elder Stanley (Darlene) Stroman of Elgin; aunt, Lillian A. Felder of Orangeburg; nieces, Savonia (Victor) Guinyard of Waldorf, Maryland, Alicia (George) Canty, Demetra Simpson and LaVerna (Evan) Thompson, all of Orangeburg, LaKeisha Stroman of Columbia, Sharaye Stroman of Dallas and Charity Stroman of Elgin; nephew, Samuel Stroman of Elgin; great-nieces, Kavia of Waldorf, Alaycia, Jazzmine, LaShairon and Ashlyn, all of Orangeburg, and Zoe of Dallas; great-nephews, Clarence, Nicholas, KeWarren and Emir, all of Orangeburg, Bryce and Brennan, both of Waldorf, Kingston and Tristan, both of Columbia, and Axel of Dallas; great-great-niece, Aniyah of Orangeburg; loving fur baby, Lemon; and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17.
The family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her mother, Mrs. Jessie Stroman, at 803-937-5765, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
