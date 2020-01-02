{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- On Jan.1, 2020, at 12:45 p.m., Sandra “Michelle” Lentz, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 38.

Michelle was born on June 27, 1981. She received her nursing degree from Clemson University in 2005. On May 31, 2003, she married Robert Zachary Lentz. They raised three daughters, Carly, Alyssa and Riley.

Michelle had a passion for Clemson athletics. She also loved music and Hallmark movies. She had an infectious personality and a passionate faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Michelle attended Cornerstone Community Church in Orangeburg, where two of the greatest moments of her life happened -- watching Carly and Alyssa accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

Since her diagnosis of breast cancer in July of 2016, Michelle was a staunch advocate for additional research and education surrounding the disease that took her life.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Zach; her three children, Carly, Alyssa and Riley; her parents, Mike and Sandra Kittrell; her brothers, Ike and Joey; and several cousins, nieces, and a nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday at Cornerstone Community Church in Orangeburg at 3:30 p.m, with receiving of friends to begin at 1:30 p.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to 1793 Snake Swamp Road, Cope, SC 29038.

