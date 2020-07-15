Sandra Lucy Havener Solano -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Sandra was born on July 11, 1943, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Frank C. Havener and the late Inez Rosetta Lowe Havener. Mrs. Sandra attended Cornerstone Church in Orangeburg. She was predeceased by a sister, Kathy Duncan. She was the founder of the women's softball league in Mandarin, Florida. She enjoyed fishing, puzzles and playing games on her tablet. Mrs. Sandra was the rock of her family and will be greatly missed.