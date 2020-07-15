Sandra Lucy Havener Solano
ORANGEBURG -- Sandra Lucy Havener Solano, 77, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.
Mrs. Sandra was born on July 11, 1943, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Frank C. Havener and the late Inez Rosetta Lowe Havener. Mrs. Sandra attended Cornerstone Church in Orangeburg. She was predeceased by a sister, Kathy Duncan. She was the founder of the women's softball league in Mandarin, Florida. She enjoyed fishing, puzzles and playing games on her tablet. Mrs. Sandra was the rock of her family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her partner of 20 years, Sharon Jackson of the home; children, Catherine Parker, Gina Solano (Dr. Lynne Hopkins) and Julie Solano (Jamie Dukes); stepson, Christopher “Scooter” Jackson (Cathy); grandchildren, Cory Solano (Kaylie Coates), Gregory Lihan (Carly Williams) and Blane Hall; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Broward (Gerald); special friend, Marylynd Heape; and her kitty, Gator.
Friends may call the residence of Mrs. Sandra and Sharon at 163 Cobb Road Orangeburg.
Memorials may be made to Maude Schiffley SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, P.O. Box 1584, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.