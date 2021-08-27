 Skip to main content
Sandra ‘Lorrene’ Ryant Bowman -- Norway
NORWAY -- Sandra “Lorrene” Ryant Bowman, 56, of Norway, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of her niece, LaKia Hart, 250 Shelly Jean Road, Cordova. All visitors are required to wear masks.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

