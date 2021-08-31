Sandra “Lorren” Ryant Bowman -- Norway

NORWAY -- The funeral service for Sandra “Lorren” Ryant Bowman, 55, of Norway, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway.

Viewing will be prior to the service.

All attendees must wear a mask.

Burial will follow in Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cope.

Mrs. Bowman passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence of her niece, LaKia Hart, 250 Shelly Jean Road, Cordova.

Friends may also call the funeral home.