ORANGEBURG --Funeral services for Sandra Lee Hickson of 861 State Court in Orangeburg, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson Funeral Home. Family and friends may call the residence, 240 Goldfinch Trail, or Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews.