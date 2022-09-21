 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandra Lee Dutcher -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Sandra Lee Dutcher, 61, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at home with her loving family at her side. She was a daughter of the late Marvin Nichols Jarrell and Margaret Davis Jarrell.

Mrs. Dutcher was a member of Bamberg First Baptist Church and was retired from Bamberg Auto Parts. She was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing with her husband and spending time with her grandson

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Wallace Dutcher; one daughter, Brandi Jarrell Napier (Lucas) and a grandson, Magnus Napier. Additional survivors are two sisters, Linda Templeton (Robert) and Glenda Hartzog (Jimmy); one brother, Nicky Jarrell (Jeanie); nieces and nephews, Megan Salvo (Mike), James Hartzog, Ethan Templeton (Kelsi), Ryan Templeton (Alexia).

A drop- in visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the home of Michael and Megan Salvo, 695 Guess Drive, Denmark, SC 29042.

