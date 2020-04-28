Sandra Jane Riley -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Sandra Jane Riley, 59, 1705 Fred St., passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Pruitt Health Nursing Home, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Cassandra Riley, at 803-708-7142, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

