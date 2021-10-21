Sandra Hewitt Matthews -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Sandra Hewitt Matthews, 84, of The Oaks, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Fred Louis Matthews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg. The family will receive friends following the service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Avinger of Edisto Beach and Cynthia Brodie (Rusty) of Cleveland, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Matthew Avinger (Allison), Ashley Knight, Nicole Smoak (Desmond) and Katherine Brodie; four great-grandchildren, Shane Stratton, Chandler Stratton, Charlotte Turner and Addison Avinger; and sisters, Jonnie Mitchell of Irmo, Gayle Oliver of Nashville, Tennessee, and Rhonda Hewitt of St. Matthews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Church of the Redeemer, P.O Drawer 9, Orangeburg, SC 29116; or the Church of the Epiphany, P.O. Box 9, Eutawville, SC 29048.

Dukes-Harley Funeral Home is assisting the family.

