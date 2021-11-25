Sandra Gail Harmon Strong -- Neeses

NEESES -- Sandra Gail Harmon Strong, 59, of Neeses, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Open Bible Baptist Church, 638 Whetstone Road, Swansea, with the Rev. William Lee Strong Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Neeses Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church and other times at the home of William Lee Strong Jr.

Mrs. Strong was a daughter of the late Laurie Harmon and the late Helen Cothran Harmon Spires. Mrs. Strong was a member of Open Bible Baptist Church, a loving wife, Momma, MeMaw and teacher.

Survivors include her husband, William Lee Strong Jr.; children, William Lee Strong III, Lacey Lynn (Gary) Berry and Laurie Curtis Strong; grandchildren, William Lee Strong IV, Gabe Berry, Nathan Berry, Ashlynn Berry, Landon Strong, Isabella Strong and Jack Strong; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Strong was predeceased by a brother, Steve Harmon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Open Bible Baptist Church, 638 Whetstone Road, Swansea, SC 29160.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.