Sandra E. Lary -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Graveside services for Ms. Sandra E. Lary, 58, of 740 Harrison Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Dorchester Cemetery, Dorchester, with the Rev. Canty officiating.

Friends may call her residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

