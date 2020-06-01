Sandra E. Lary -- Harleyville
0 comments

Sandra E. Lary -- Harleyville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARLEYVILLE -- Graveside services for Ms. Sandra E. Lary, 58, of 740 Harrison Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Dorchester Cemetery, Dorchester, with the Rev. Canty officiating.

Friends may call her residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Lary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News